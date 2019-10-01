Here's how Angelina Jolie feels after sending son Maddox to college

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie opened up about parenthood and how she felt after sending her children to college.

The 44-year-old actor sat down alongside her 'Maleficient: Mistress of Evil' co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning to discuss the second installment of the popular Disney franchise.

Talking about the new stage of her life, where her children started to leave the nest and make their career, she said, "I just sent one-off... I'm so proud of him," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight of her 18-year-old son, Maddox who is attending Yonsei University in South Korea, reported Fox News.

"I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage. It's going to be different for different kids. Maddox was so ready," she explained.

"I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the number of times I turned and waved," she added.

"I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just ... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave," said the mother of six. (ANI)

