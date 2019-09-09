Here's how Angelina Jolie is recalling her younger years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): With four of her six children in their teenage years, American superstar Angelina Jolie is harkening back to her own younger days.

The star has been a mother for nearly two decades since adopting her first child, son Maddox, in 2002.

"When your children are little you feel more 'mommy'. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager," she told Hello! Magazine reported E-News.

"You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can't go. I'm in this funny moment where I'm rediscovering myself," she added.

According to Angelina, the youngsters are now old enough to make their mother a meal on a special occasion.

As the star-kids continue to grow up, there's a core value Jolie encourages. "Kindness -to others and themselves. It's important to be humble - know the freedoms you have and what you've been blessed with and make sure you help others. And always remember your place - we're all human and very flawed. We're tiny pieces in a much bigger world," Jolie told Hello!

"As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded. I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was - and loving and tolerant. But when there's a fight that needs to be had, get in there. We need to prepare the next generation because there's so much happening in the world they're up against it," she concluded.


