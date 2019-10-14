Anne Hathaway, Image courtesy: Instagram
Anne Hathaway, Image courtesy: Instagram

Here's how Anne Hathaway celebrated her baby shower

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): American actor Anne Hathaway, who is soon going to welcome her second child with husband and actor Adam Shulman, celebrated her baby shower recently.
After making the happy announcement in late July, the Oscar-winning actor enjoyed a fun-filled baby shower surrounded by her loved ones in New York, reported E! News.
According to a source, the celebration was pretty simple and low-key and was held at the 36-year-old star's Upper West Side home.
In fact, it was a surprise celebration for 'The Intern' star. "It was a surprise baby shower! Anne walked in and everyone yelled 'Surprise.' She looked completely shocked and put her hand over her mouth then her face. She hugged one of her friends and said 'You guys are so good'," the insider shared.
The source shared that for the special day, Anne wore an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress and beautiful gold butterfly necklace and opted for a no-makeup look.
At one point during the celebration, 'The Hustle' actor was spotted "rubbing her hands on her pregnant belly" and had a "smile on her face and chatted with her guests, including Jessica Chastain."
The insider added, "Guests gathered on her outdoor terrace where a table was set up with a tray of baked goods and food was served in elegant silver."
However, it's unclear if the actor revealed the gender of her baby, as the source said there was "no sign if it's a girl or a boy."
Earlier this year, the 36-year-old actor opened up about her pregnancy struggles.
"It's not for a movie #2," she captioned the pregnancy announcement post, where she showed off her growing baby bump.
"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she added.
At her first post-pregnancy appearance, which was at the TCA Summer Press Tour, the star shared that her "mommy brain" was in full effect.
"I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just, it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can't go there," she said.
"And certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinny wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me. And I feel I'm very taxing for people to be around," she added.
Hathaway and Shulman, who tied the knot in September 2012, are already proud parents to a 3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the spin-off of 'The Witches', where she will be seen playing the Grand High witch. The film, slated to release on October 16, next year, also stars Chris Rock and Octavia Spencer. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:15 IST

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a date

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Singers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have already gone on several dates together, and it looks like there are more to come!

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:52 IST

Ajay Devgn hails PM Modi for plogging at Mamallapuram beach

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): The recent video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaning Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram beach has got a thumbs up from Bollywood star Ajay Devgn.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:45 IST

Bhumi Pednekar's mom was her 'secret weapon' during 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar did not have to go an extra mile to perfect her Haryanvi skills for the upcoming flick 'Saand Ki Aankh' as it was none other than her mother who helped the actor ace the accent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:34 IST

Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of 'Jersey'

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of 'Kabir Singh', is all set to treat his fans with yet another Telugu remake. The star will be next seen in the Hindi version of the Telugu hit 'Jersey'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:14 IST

Camila Cabello pays tribute to queen of pop Madonna

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello recently paid tributes to pop queen Madonna while performing on 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:51 IST

Taylor Swift, Antoni Porowski give BFF goals at Madonna concert

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift who was one of the eager spectators at the Madonna's Madame X tour was spotted having a gala time with her BFF Antoni Porowski.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:37 IST

Ashley Graham shows-off baby bump with stretch marks

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): American plus-size model Ashley Graham who loves documenting her pregnancy, shared another picture of her baby along with stretch marks in a nude selfie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:34 IST

Varun Dhawan reunites with 'Badlapur' team for biopic on war...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan, who has been working on his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1', announced his next project on Monday. After the critically acclaimed 'Badlapur', the actor is reuniting with director Sriram Raghavan for a biopic on late Second Lie

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:17 IST

Farhan's birthday wish for sister Zoya has an Oscar connection!

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): As ace director, Zoya Akhtar ringed in her 47th birthday on Monday, Farhan's wishes for his sister will surely make your day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:41 IST

Aubrey O'Day slams plastic surgery rumours after coming under criticism

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Aubrey O'Day has slammed rumours about undergoing plastic surgery after being criticised by fans over allegedly going under the knife.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:17 IST

'Thappad' wrap-up: Taapsee posts about haunting director Anubhav Sinha

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu shared a heartwarming post as she wrapped up the shooting of her next 'Thappad' and said working with director Anubhav Sinha can be sometimes "a curse".

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:16 IST

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has been under fire for comparing Marvel movies to "theme parks", previously saying that they don't capture the true essence of cinema.

Read More
iocl