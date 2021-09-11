Here's how Ariana Grande reacted to hearing her song in 'Gossip Girl' reboot

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande recently revealed that she watched the original 'Gossip Girl' "religiously" while growing up and was ecstatic to hear one of her songs on the popular show's reboot.

In an interview with Allure, Grande opened up about the full-circle fan moment she had while catching up on the HBO Max reboot series, reported People magazine.

The 28-year-old singer told Allure in the magazine's October 2021 issue, all about her new beauty line, taking one moment in the interview to geek out on the new 'Gossip Girl' reboot.

Grande said she was binge-watching the HBO Max teen drama when she was pleasantly surprised to hear her song 'Positions' play for a pivotal moment in the first episode as Kristen Bell's narrator voice made her triumphant return to the franchise.

"Excuse me! Does anyone want to warn me when f------ titles are going to come in and Kristen Bell's voice is going to start saying Gossip Girl stuff and my song's going to be in the background?" she recalled of her reaction.

"Does anyone want to just warn me? Because I had a heart attack," she added.

"You know, like, I was a young girl watching Gossip Girl religiously growing up. And then I'm sitting here..." Grande added.



Way back in 2012, the pop singer tweeted, "Chuck and Blair forever," a nod to characters from the original series.

The first six episodes of the first half of season one are currently available to stream via HBO Max and the second half of the series is slated to release in November, according to People magazine.

HBO Max recently renewed the reboot for a second season, stating that the 'Gossip Girl' revival, which premiered on July 8, had the best launch for an HBO Max original this year.

'Gossip Girl' is a reboot of the CW original series of the same name which is set nine years after the original website went dark.

The new iteration of 'Gossip Girl', written by showrunner Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

The HBO Max series follows a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series explores just how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years.

Season one stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay.

Executive producers include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. (ANI)

