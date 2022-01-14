Here's how Brian Austin Green reacted after ex Megan Fox's engagement to Machine Gun Kelly

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Seems like actor Brian Austin Green wants only the best for his ex-wife, Megan Fox as she moves into a new chapter of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

In a recent Instagram post, the much-in-love couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke the news of their engagement after making their relationship official in July 2020.

Since the news broke, fans have been biting their nails in anticipation of how the 'Transformers' actor's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green will react.

A source told People magazine Green has no bad blood with his ex-wife.



"As long as they're both on the same page with the kids, he's good and happy for her," the source said referencing the pair's three children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9.

"They're strictly co-parents. He's got another woman that he's super into. He's entirely moved on," the source added.

Green -- who is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius -- confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020. The former couple filed their divorce judgment on October 15 and it will soon be finalised.

Five months after announcing their split, Green started dating 'Dancing with the Stars' artist Sharna Burgess.

As for Fox, she and Kelly began dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass.' (ANI)

