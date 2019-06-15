Here's how Casey Affleck keeps his children grounded

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor Casey Affleck has the perfect mantra to raise children right.

The 43-year-old star may have a successful acting career but the Oscar-winning actor knows how to keep his little ones grounded.

"I have tried really hard to kind of keep them away," the 'Light of My Life' star told Us Weekly recently.

"We never go to industry things together. They're not even really that interested in the movies. They just don't seem to care that much, and I hope that's because around the house we just talk about other stuff. It's not their whole world," he added.

The doting father shared how speaking about challenges plays a key role to help his kids lead a normal life.

He continued, "I have had lots of conversations with them about the challenges of being in a family where some people are in the public eye, and they've seen a lot of things. ... Because I talked to them about that very early on, I think now it's just, like, old hacks for them."

The actor, who shares two sons Indiana (15) and Atticus (11) with his ex-wife Summer Phoenix, opened up to the outlet about his favourite way to spend time with his children.

Apart from playing sports, listening to music and reading, the actor shared that he likes his boys to work.

"One thing I really like to do is, as soon as they say that they're bored, I just give them a job," Affleck explained.

"So if there's something that needs to be done, I really like to wait them out. I just create no fun happening around the house for us. ... Soon enough, they're like, 'We're bored!' and I'm like, 'Great! There are three loads of laundry that need to be done,'" he added.

The 'Interstellar' star also enjoys watching his youngest son sell "overpriced" lemonade and baked goods in their neighbourhood. "He's a hustler," Affleck told the outlet.

The actor spoke about his bond with his children while writing his new movie 'Light of My Life', telling the outlet, "I was incorporating conversations and situations from my relationship with my kids and putting in the scenes."

"It was a great way of making those characters really alive to me, and also it strangely helped me understand the conversations that I had with my kids better in reading the scenes and thinking about them and sort of analyzing them from a different perspective," he added.

'Light of My Life' premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, this year.

The film will be released in NYC and L.A. on August 2. (ANI)

