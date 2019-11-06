Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans
Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans

Here's how Chris Evans spoiled 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony Mackie

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Believe it or not, Chris Evans' 'Avengers: Endgame' spoilers were really hard to avoid, even for the flick's cast.
The actor revealed that he accidentally destroyed a significant moment for Anthony Mackie despite the script being very secretive.
"While we were filming in Atlanta, I had already read the scene. I had a few people over to watch a football game or something and Mackie was the first one to show up," he told Jimmy Fallon on Monday's episode of 'The Tonight Show'.
"I didn't know he didn't know what was gonna happen. And he showed up first and I said, 'Hey man, isn't that scene fantastic?' and he said, 'What scene?' And I said, 'The scene when I give you the shield.' And he said, 'You're giving me the shield?'," revealed the actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Once Evans found that his Marvel's co-actor isn't actually aware of the script, he arranged a copy of it for him to read.
"I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he's getting the shield and he was so happy and you immediately feel like, 'Man, maybe I robbed this moment from...maybe Kevin Feige deserved this,'" he said.
"It was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving," Evans continued. "It was a nice way to kind of have, just between us, the transition of characters. It was great." (ANI)

