Christina Milian and Nick Cannon (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Christina Milian and Nick Cannon (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how Christina Milian caught ex Nick Cannon cheating

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Years after her breakup with actor Nick Cannon, Christina Milian has finally revealed the reasons behind her fallout with the American rapper.
The 'Falling Inn Love' actor came to know about the truth at the end of her two years of relationship, reported Fox News.
Milian revealed that she learned about Cannon cheating upon her by hacking into his phone and reading his text messages.
She told to E-News that she was able to guess the passcode of his phone correctly "on the first try" and gathered her "intel" over the course of several weeks.
"The next thing you know, I was reading. For like a month, I was reading messages," Milian confessed.
"It was unreal that it was happening. He was living at my house, everything, too. It was just like, 'Wait, under my roof this is happening?' It just kind of blew me away," she added,
She further said that since she was busy shooting for a project in Romania, she had to wait for a while to confront Nick Cannon.
"So I was like, 'I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person, so in the meantime, I'm gonna get my intel, make sure that this is for real.' And it was for real, so it was enough. I couldn't help it. I was bored, too, so it gave me something to do. It became like entertainment," she explained.
"I wanted to be able to see him in person, go over it -- not like it would change anything -- but part of me was like, he was my first love," Milian continued.
The 'Drumline' actor was rumored to have connections with former 'America's Next Top Model' winner Eva Marcille during their breakup.
However, he thereafter tied the knots with Mariah Carey and the two had fraternal twins before splitting in 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:53 IST

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True looks adorable in Pink

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): True Thompson may be one of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan, but she is a pro at keeping up with the latest fashion already.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:10 IST

Toronto Film Festival ditches its traditions of award ceremony

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): For the first time in the history of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) there won't be a traditional, formal awards ceremony but instead the announcement of its top audience award and jury award winners will be done through social media and press state

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:01 IST

Liam Hemsworth enjoys vacation post split with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): While Miley Cyrus is packing on PDA with Kaitlynn Carte, Liam Hemsworth opted to make the best out of time with his family and friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:16 IST

Miley Cyrus packs on PDA with Kaitlynn Carter at NYFW

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter romance seem to be heating up as they were spotted continuing their PDA at the New York Fashion Week party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 01:29 IST

Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Bappa

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the day which marks the culmination of 10-day-long Ganesha festival, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan along with his family members bid their beloved Ganpati Bappa adieu in an affectionate manner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:43 IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli steal romantic moments at Delhi event

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Looks like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cannot get enough of each other!

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:45 IST

Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt post after returning to India

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Neetu Kapoor, who provided rocksteady support to husband Rishi Kapoor while he was undergoing treatment in New York, on Thursday, penned a heart-warming post on Instagram about the experience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:09 IST

Liv Tyler to star in Fox's spinoff series '911: Lone Star'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): The 'Lord of the Rings' actress Liv Tyler is all set to star opposite Rob Lowe in Fox's spinoff series '9-1-1: Lone Star.' It will be Tyler's first role on a broadcast series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:08 IST

Gauri Khan shares hubby Shah Rukh Khan's look designed by her for film

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): One of the most charming couples of the Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never shy away from sharing their family pictures and Gauri's latest Instagram post is proof!

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:32 IST

Megan Fox recalls 'psychic' experience on set of 'Jennifer's Body'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Actress Megan Fox who starred in the horror-comedy 'Jennifer's Body' has some 'psychic' experience to share.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:41 IST

Zendaya, 'Game of Thrones' stars and more to present 2019 Emmy Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Emmy Awards 2019 are just 10 days away and the telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted unveiled the first group of presenters for the big gig on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:38 IST

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid make debut as couple at NYFW

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa looked stylish and colour coordinated while making her red carpet couple debut with Anwar Hadid.

Read More
iocl