Here's how Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 50th birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday in a lavish style by throwing a larger-than-life bash on a private island.

Lopez, who turned a year older on Wednesday, celebrated her special day by hosting her friends and family for an epic bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami, reported People.

For the party, Lopez wore a sexy, metallic cut-out dress with a high slit along the leg. She rounded off her look with a high ponytail and large hoop earrings. Her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who gifted her red Porsche for her birthday, wore a dapper black suit and tie.

The bash's decor included giant gold balls on the outskirts of the property, and tents were added outside to shield party-goers from the elements. At the party, DJ Cassidy, who previously deejayed at Lopez's 40th birthday party and DJ Don Hot played until the early hours of the morning.

Helping her celebrate at the Estefan's home, which happens to be neighbour Lopez's ex Sean Diddy Combs' home, were fellow musicians DJ Khaled and Ashanti, who both jumped on the mic during the birthday night.

DJ Khaled shared pictures of the night on his Instagram, showing a packed dance floor, where Lopez danced the night away with his beau and their guests. Rapper Fat Joe also joined in, as well as his wife Lorena Cartagena.

The birthday night also included special performances from some people very close to the superstar -- her twins!

Maximillian and Emme (11), whom Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, presented their mother with a birthday rap and a song. Both kids, as well as Rodriguez's daughters Natasha (14) and Ella (11), whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Rodriguez, have frequently made appearances both on stage and in the audience of Lopez's 'It's My Party' tour performances.

This weekend, Lopez will wrap up the tour, which kicked-started in Los Angeles in June in honour of her birthday with three final performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The big night wasn't complete until the party's grand finale -- a spectacular fireworks display over the water.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rodriguez posted a beyond adorable video montage for Lopez on Instagram for her birthday. On his Instagram story, Rodriguez also shared a video of the singer reading birthday wishes written on a card so large it towered over her.

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March after two years of being in a relationship, but it seems that they aren't in any rush to tie the knot just yet. During a recent interaction, Rodriguez told People, "We've talked about plans but nothing too concrete."

On the work front, Lopez will be next seen in 'Hustlers', starring alongside Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Cardi B. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. (ANI)

