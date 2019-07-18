Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Here's how Jennifer Lopez prepped for her role in 'Hustlers'

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Actors always put their best foot forward and try to leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill or visit a new place. And seems like, Jennifer Lopez is also charged up for her upcoming film 'Hustlers'.
Interestingly, the actor took her fiance Alex Rodriguez for a hot night out to prepare for her role as a stripper in the movie, reported Fox News.
The movie's writer and director, Lorene Scafaria, revealed to Vulture, as cited by Fox News, "She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some insights."
Scafaria said the 49-year-old star used her supreme athleticism in a big way for her pole-dancing scenes.
"She's obviously such an unbelievable dancer, but she trained so hard-core for this," Scafaria said.
"Pole dancing is not like anything else. It required muscles you don't know you have. So we did treat it a little bit like a sports movie in that way," the director added.
Scafaria also admitted that she was almost desperate to land Lopez for the role of Ramona in the film, which is based on a 2015 New York Magazine story.
"The moment I finished the script, I realized, Oh my God, Ramona is Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Lopez is Ramona. The two of them are the same, they have all of these similar qualities. It has to be her," Scafaria said.
Casting Lopez made it easier to get more talents on board for the movie, including Constance Wu, with whom Lopez grew close during filming, as well as rappers Cardi B and Lizzo.
"Casting was made infinitely easier once Jennifer was attached. Everybody really, really, really wanted to work with Jennifer. That was the beauty of making this movie, too: casting what felt like the right people for each part, and watching them interact the way that they should with each other," Scafaria said.
Will Ferrell and Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13. (ANI)

