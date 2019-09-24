Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how Jennifer Lopez reacted after Emilia Clarke praised her at Emmy's

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:19 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez sent out love to 'Game of Throne' star Emilia Clarke who praised JLo for her fashion game in her latest film 'Hustlers.'
Lopez who was paid tribute by Clarke on Emmy's purple carpet, responded in a very loving manner.
The 32-year-old Clarke who was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series attended the award show on Sunday, where she gushed to Entertainment Tonight, reported Fox News about Lopez's character from the new movie 'Hustlers.'
"I think that JLo in 'Hustlers' is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen," Clarke expressed. "I heckled in the cinema. I'm English, I don't do that, but I did! So JLo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long."
As soon as Lopez got to know about the star that praised her fashion sense and even took inspiration from her, she took to Instagram and expressed her own admiration for Emilia.
"When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona. #dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke #daenerys," she wrote.
Clarke was all about JLo at the Emmys. Prior to the show, she revealed on Instagram that her entire look was inspired by Lopez.
"@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk[?]" she captioned a selfie.
For the Emmy's Clarke donned a deep blue gown featuring a plunging neckline and bowtie waist detail. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:41 IST

Emilia Clarke is now in pain after tearing up Emmy's dance floor

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Emilia Clarke who reunited with the entire cast of 'Game of Thrones' at Emmy Awards teared up the dance floor at the after-party and now she is in pain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:35 IST

Prince Harry to open a hospital in Africa named after mother Diana

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry just proved that he is a doting son after he decided to open a hospital after the name of his late mother Princess Diana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:12 IST

He has been psychologically tortured: Pamela Anderson about...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Pamela Anderson believes that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been psychologically tortured in prison.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 02:49 IST

Meghan Markle makes empowering Speech on royal tour in South Africa

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who landed at South Africa for their 10-day royal tour were spotted giving speeches during the first day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:15 IST

Demi Moore recalls incident of sexual harassment at 15

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Demi Moore recently opened up about being sexually assaulted at the age of 15 by a man who paid her mother for the heinous act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:48 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to hit big screens in China

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' will hit the silver screens in China on October 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:03 IST

25 yrs of 'Friends': Celebrate at these iconic locations in LA!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): 25 years back on September 22, debuted one of the most popular and loved TV shows of all time - 'Friends'. Since then, it's characters, be it Ross or Rachel, Joey or Phoebe, Chandler or Monica; and its iconic sets have lived in the heart of the fans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Carmen Chaplin to direct documentary on Charlie Chaplin

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter Carmen is all set to direct a theatrical documentary on the legendary comedian, which will be titled 'Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:11 IST

DJ Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to perform at Sunburn

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): The 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival- Sunburn, is all set to start another multi-city Sunburn Arena tour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:08 IST

Kit Harrington yet to watch 'GoT' finale season, addresses backlash

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): While Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow has been one of the most loved characters on the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', he is yet to watch the finale season which aired in May this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:46 IST

It's all love: Billy Porter denies his side-eye reaction to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Billy Porter might have made history by taking home the award in the 'Lead Actor in a Drama Series' category, for his role in 'Pose', at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, but the actor's reaction to RuPaul accepting an award at the event prompted netizens to specula

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:34 IST

Amy Jackson and George blessed with a baby boy!

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): Model-actor Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou on Monday welcomed a baby boy and named him Andreas!

Read More
iocl