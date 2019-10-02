Here's how Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara started dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Just like any of us celebrities also get missed signals when it comes to love, take Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara for example.

The duo who has been romantically linked since 2017, kept their love secret till Mara was seen with a diamond ring.

But in the latest interview with Vanity Fair, the 'Joker' actor spilled all his secrets about his romance with the two-time Oscar nominee and his former co-star, reported E! News.

While the pair were filming for Spike Jonze's Oscar-nominated, Phoenix thought the actress despised him. However, fortunately, he "later learned she was just shy and actually liked him too," the magazine reported.

The 44-year-old actor shared with Vanity Fair that, "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet...We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

Talking about his work as an actor, the 'Her' star said, "I've always had a hard time. And, I think only recently, as you get older or whatever, you're okay."

"Maybe it is going to be a bad experience' or 'Maybe I'm not going to enjoy it. And maybe I won't have any of those connections, maybe I'll feel just hollow afterward.' That's okay. Because I know that I have meaning in other parts of my life. And that's really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life. I f**king love my life," he concluded. (ANI)

