Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Here's how Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps Chris Pratt besides her always!

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 05:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Author Katherine Schwarzenegger is very much in love with actor-husband Chris Pratt and doesn't shy away from expressing it.
The author was co-hosting American talk show 'Today' with her mother Maria Shriver and Hoda Kotb recently when Hoda pointed out she seemed to be wearing her heart on her sleeve, or more like, on her ears, reported E! News.
"I was just looking at your cute earrings and I saw it says 'CP,'" Hoda said. Clearly, there is only one person that could stand for 'CP' - who is none other than Chris Pratt!
"My hubby," Katherine confirmed with a huge smile on her face. "I'm married," she added.
And of course it wouldn't be a typical mother-daughter outing without a slightly embarrassing moment, and Maria was there to provide just that.
"Those are also your brother's initials," Maria pointed out. Katherine was quick to laugh off the funny comment but insisted that the initials were only for her husband and she wears them quite often.
"I'm married. Welcome!" she said.
Katherine, who seems to be enjoying wedding bliss, even shared a little about her marriage and finally finding her Mr. Right.
During a segment called 'I Really Needed This Today', the trio discussed an inspirational quote wall with things sent in by the viewers. After bringing up a quote about things falling apart so they could fall together, Katherine admitted that she's experienced situations like that in the past years.
"I've definitely felt that in my past before," Katherine said.
"You don't know why certain things are going on or happening to you in your life, but later they make sense and you're like that's exactly why. Waiting is a struggle to figure out why that was happening," she added.
Leave it to her mother to once again dish the real goods! "She was saying I waited through all these guys to finally find Chris," Maria said.
Katherine and Chris got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family in June. The duo was first seen together over a year ago during Arnold Schwarzenegger's day picnic last summer.
The wedding came nearly two years after Chris announced his separation with Anna Faris in August 2017. Chris shares a six-year-old son Jack with Anna. (ANI)

