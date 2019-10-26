Representative image
Representative image

Here's how Marvel is expanding 'X-Men' comic franchise

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:41 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): The Marvel Entertainment has decided to expand its family of comic series with two newly announced titles, 'X-Men/Fantastic Four' and 'Giant-Size X-Men.'
The two titles were announced at MCM Comic Con London on Friday.
'Giant-Size X-Men' will be an ongoing series of special issues written by Jonathan Hickman highlighting an individual or small groups of characters in the X-Men franchise, each illustrated by a different artistic team; the series will launch with 'Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey' and Emma Frost, with art by Russell Dauterman, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Meanwhile, 'X-Men/Fantastic Four' will be a four-issue miniseries by Chip Zdarsky and the art team of Terry and Rachel Dodson, to narrate a story centering around Franklin Richards -- son of Reed and Sue Richards of the Fantastic Four, and an extremely powerful mutant in his own right -- and the question of whether or not he should live in the newly established mutant nation of Krakoa.
The series is notable for being the first large-scale meeting between the larger Marvel Universe and the "new" 'X-Men' status quo.
Both series will launch in February alongside the already announced 'Wolverine' solo series, bringing the total of 'X-Men' titles to nine. (ANI)

