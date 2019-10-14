Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Here's how Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson are prepping for Halloween

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:48 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's latest social media update is proof that the couple is already high on Halloween.
The duo who recently made their love affair official seem to be taking some inspiration from 'Joker'.
Taking to social media, Simpson posted a story wherein they are channelling their inner 'Joker' using an Instagram filter.
The couple can be seen getting cosy and trying on a filter from the popular Hollywood flick 'Joker' in the clip.

Cyrus was first spotted kissing Simpson on October 3, and the pair has not been shy about their romance since then.
Miley Cyrus confirmed the relationship rumours on October 5 via social media.

The couple has often showcased their affections for one another on Instagram over the past couple of weeks and he has been helping her recover from tonsillitis surgery.

The Instagram flirting continued this weekend wheb=n Simpson posted on a photo of himself at a Tiffany and Co. event that he attended on Saturday and Cyrus commented, "Boo thang."

"Does Miley share?" one fan commented, to which Cyrus responded with a thumbs down emoji. (ANI)

