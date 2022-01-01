Here's how Miley Cyrus dealt with wardrobe malfunction during New Year's performance

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): Miley Cyrus had a wardrobe malfunction while performing on her NBC New Year's Eve special, titled 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'.

According to People Magazine, the 29-year-old singer quickly improvised and change her attire, all while continuing on with her set.

The moment took place after Cyrus performed her hit 'We Can't Stop' and transitioned to another popular tune, 'Party in the U.S.A.'

As she strutted around the stage in a silver outfit, Cyrus could be seen holding onto her top as she sang the opening lyrics of the song, before she then made her way backstage as her backup singers and band continued to play.

Amid the song's first chorus, the 'Angels Like You' crooner returned to the stage in a red blazer she had previously donned earlier in the program.



"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Cyrus quipped, channelling the lyrics to the 2009 song.

"I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she added in between lyrics.

"Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," Cyrus said at the end of the program.

She added, "We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party."

As per People Magazine, the special, which aired live on NBC and live-streamed on Peacock, was filmed in Miami as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of the omicron variant. Cyrus stated at the beginning of the show that the entire crowd was vaccinated.

'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' came from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and saw Pete Davidson serve as co-host. Cyrus and television producer Lindsay Shookus also signed on as executive producers. (ANI)

