Here's how Travis Barker celebrated daughter Alabama's sweet sixteen with Kourtney Kardashian

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): Sweet sixteen birthdays are special, especially if Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are your party planners.

A per E! News, for the Alabama Barker's birthday celebration, dad Travis Barker and soon-to-be stepmom Kourtney Kardashian spared no expense, showering their girl with love--and luxuries.

To kick things off, the duo surprised Alabama, whose mom is Shanna Moakler, with giant silver balloons that spelt out 'BAMA 16'.

Kourtney and Travis also shared several videos from the family's fun-filled day in the snow, including one that featured Alabama and her dad riding down a hill on a snowmobile.

"I love you @alabamaluellabarker," Travis wrote on the post.





Needless to say, she felt that adoration. During the day, she went tubing with the family--including Kourtney and Reign Disick--then took to Instagram to share the two Cartier bracelets she received and the white Bottega Veneta boots Kris Jenner gifted her.

Though Alabama has always had Kourtney in her life--they're neighbours, after all--her dad's relationship with the Poosh founder has given her what feels like a second mom.

"Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on," a source previously shared with E! News, noting Kourtney often invites the teen over for Pilates and lunches.

"Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it's comforting for Alabama to have her around," the source added.

Alabama's father Travis and Kourtney got engaged on October 17 after dating for nearly a year. (ANI)

