Here's Natalie Portman as astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky'

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:35 IST

Kim Kardashian says she was "embarrassingly obsessed" with fame

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): After more than a decade in the limelight, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet. But long before all the spotlight, she admitted that she was "obsessed" with becoming famous.