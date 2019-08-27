Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): The trailer of Natalie Portman-starrer 'Lucy in the Sky' is finally out and is sure to leave you wanting for more.
The trailer opens with astronaut Lucy gazing at the Earth as she is floating in the space. Next, it cuts to a session with Dr. Plimpton (Nick Offerman) with whom Lucy is seen discussing the mental state of astronaut Michael Collins after Apollo 11.
Lucy later stops taking therapy sessions, gets distracted from work but is still focused to make a return to space. She then sets out on a mission to prove her capabilities as an astronaut.
For Lucy, space is the "only place where anything makes sense."
The upcoming feature centers around Lucy Cola, after her return to Earth following a long mission and is also about her affair with a fellow astronaut.
Also starring in the film are actors Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Colman Domingo, Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman and Tig Notaro.
With Noah Hawley making his debut as a director, the film is bankrolled by Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea and John Cameron.
It is co-written and executive produced by Brian C. Brown and Elliott Diguiseppi.
'Lucy in the Sky' is slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before its release on October 4 this year. (ANI)
Here's Natalie Portman as astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky'
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:45 IST
