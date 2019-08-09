Here's sneak peek into Kylie Jenner's birthday trip with Travis Scott

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): As the countdown for Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday has begun, the makeup mogul isn't wasting any time in making the most out of her birthday vacation.

According to E-News, the reality star and boyfriend Travis Scott are enjoying sweet sights of Italy. And yes, the duo isn't alone in enjoying the special holiday period.

"Kylie and Travis left the Tranquility yacht on Wednesday night for dinner in Positano. They took their small boat to shore and were taken to Il San Pietro Hotel for a meal at Zass on a cliff overlooking the sea. Kylie and Travis were joined by Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble along with Kylie's friend Anastasia Karanikolaou," shared an eyewitness.

As for daughter Stormi Webster, she stayed on the yacht with a nanny. Whereas the parents along with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie opted to walk around at Positano.

"Kylie and Travis were seated next to each other and chatted with Kris. They looked very comfortable and happy to be there," the eyewitness quoted by E!News shared.

They were also spotted enjoying appetisers at a candlelit table.

"Kylie and Travis posed for many photos together and seemed to have a very nice time admiring the beautiful surroundings and the sea below. After dinner, they strolled through the garden taking more photos before heading back to their yacht," a source shared.

While Kylie is keeping most of her trip away from social media light for now, according to E-News she was dressed up in a strapless gown and diamond necklace for the dinner.

Sofia and Scott might have taken a solo trip around, there was quite a bit of girl time too between Sofia and Kylie.

"Kylie loves that nothing is awkward between everyone and all of the girls including Kourtney can all relax together, hang out, drink and have a great time. It has been a very low-key drama-free vacation so far," said the source. (ANI)

