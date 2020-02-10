Here's the complete list of 2020 Oscar winners

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards">Academy Awards - on Sunday (local time) bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour.

While Joaquin Phoenix won the award for the best male actor for 'Joker', Renee Zellweger became the best female actor for her portrayal of late icon Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy'.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Motion Picture

'Parasite' (Neon), Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite'

Best Female Actor

Renee Zellweger, 'Judy'

Best Male Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story'

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Best Original Screenplay

'Parasite', Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won

Best Adapted Screenplay

'Jojo Rabbit', Taika Waititi

Best Cinematography

'1917', Roger Deakins

Best Visual Effects

'1917', Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Best International Feature

'Parasite' (South Korea)

Best Film Editing

'Ford v Ferrari', Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

Best Production Design

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', production design: Barbara Ling; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

Best Costume Design

'Little Women', Jacqueline Durran

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'Bombshell, Kazu Hiro', Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Best Animated Feature Film

'Toy Story 4' (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Best Animated Short Film

'Hair Love', Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Best Sound Editing

'Ford v Ferrari', Donald Sylvester

Best Sound Mixing

'1917', Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Best Original Score

'Joker', Hildur Gudnadottir

Best Original Song

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," 'Rocketman', music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best Documentary Feature

'American Factory' (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

Best Documentary Short Subject

'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)', Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Best Live-Action Short Film

'The Neighbors' Window', Marshall Curry

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards">Academy Awards went hostless for the second time and took place at the Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

