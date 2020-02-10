Here's the complete list of 2020 Oscar winners

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards">Academy Awards - on Sunday (local time) bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour.
While Joaquin Phoenix won the award for the best male actor for 'Joker', Renee Zellweger became the best female actor for her portrayal of late icon Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy'.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Motion Picture
'Parasite' (Neon), Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite'
Best Female Actor
Renee Zellweger, 'Judy'
Best Male Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story'
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Best Original Screenplay
'Parasite', Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won
Best Adapted Screenplay
'Jojo Rabbit', Taika Waititi
Best Cinematography
'1917', Roger Deakins
Best Visual Effects
'1917', Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Best International Feature
'Parasite' (South Korea)
Best Film Editing
'Ford v Ferrari', Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
Best Production Design
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', production design: Barbara Ling; set decoration: Nancy Haigh
Best Costume Design
'Little Women', Jacqueline Durran
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
'Bombshell, Kazu Hiro', Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Best Animated Feature Film
'Toy Story 4' (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Best Animated Short Film
'Hair Love', Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Best Sound Editing
'Ford v Ferrari', Donald Sylvester
Best Sound Mixing
'1917', Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Best Original Score
'Joker', Hildur Gudnadottir
Best Original Song
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," 'Rocketman', music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin
Best Documentary Feature
'American Factory' (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
Best Documentary Short Subject
'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)', Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Best Live-Action Short Film
'The Neighbors' Window', Marshall Curry
The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards">Academy Awards went hostless for the second time and took place at the Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles, California. (ANI)
Here's the complete list of 2020 Oscar winners
ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:38 IST
California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards">Academy Awards - on Sunday (local time) bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour.