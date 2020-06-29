Here's the complete list of winners at BET Awards 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The annual BET awards ceremony was held virtually on Sunday night with big awards going to musicians like Beyonce, Lizzo, and others

The show was hosted by comedian and actor Amanda Seales.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted the organisers of the show as they said that they "expanded its footprint to go beyond the confines of a traditional stage show in response to safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a first for the network."

The national broadcast of the show was premiered on CBS, in addition to ViacomCBS' networks.

Here is the complete list of winners at the award show: -

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo (WINNER)

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos (WINNER)

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, 'No Guidance' (WINNER)

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, 'Higher'

Future ft. Drake, 'Life Is Good'

H.E.R. ft. YG, 'Slide'

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, 'Hot Girl Summer'

Wale ft. Jeremih, 'On Chill'

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby (WINNER)

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DaBaby, "Bop"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher" (WINNER)

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor (WINNER)

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, "Alright"

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me" (WINNER)

PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"

The Clark Sisters, "Victory"

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae (WINNER)

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan (WINNER)

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim (WINNER)

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajee Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles (WINNER)

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James (WINNER)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, 'Underdog'

Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, 'Brown Skin Girl' (WINNER)

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, 'Melanin'

Layton Greene, 'I Choose'

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, 'Tempo'

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, 'Afeni'

Viewers Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, 'No Guidance'

DaBaby, 'Bop'

Future ft. Drake, 'Life Is Good'

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, 'Hot Girl Summer' (WINNER)

Roddy Ricch, 'The Box'

The Weeknd, 'Heartless'

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Innoss'B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Ninho (France)

S Pri Noir (France)

Viewers Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER)

Celeste (UK)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

The annual award function is hosted every year to celebrate the excellence of coloured community across films, music, sports, philanthropy, and television. (ANI)

