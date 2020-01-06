Here's the complete list of winners of Golden Globe Awards 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): The winners of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Sunday Night.

Big winners of the champagne-soaked award ceremony were Amazon's 'Fleabag', Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', HBO's 'Chernobyl' and 'Succession'.

On the film front, Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' lead the way with three awards followed by Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' that received two awards.

Todd Phillips's 'Joker' and Elton John's 'Rocketman' too won two awards each.

Here's the complete list of winners :

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

'1917' (Universal)

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Sony)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Renee Zellweger ('Judy')

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker')

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina ('The Farewell')

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton ('Rocketman')

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern ('Marriage Story')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Sam Mendes ('1917')

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

'Parasite' (Neon)

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

'Missing Link' (United Artists)

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture

Hildur Gudnadottir ('Joker')

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' ('Rocketman')

Best Television Series -- Drama

'Succession"'(HBO)

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

'Fleabag' (Amazon)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

'Chernobyl' (HBO)

Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Olivia Colman ('The Crown')

Best Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Best Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ('Fleabag')

Best Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams ('Fosse/Verdon')

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe ('The Loudest Voice')

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette ('The Act')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgard ('Chernobyl')

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States and was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. (ANI)

