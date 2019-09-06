Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Here's the insight from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' first date!

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): During a recent event, actor Sarah Hyland opened up about her first date with fiance Wells Adams.
"That first date was a real trial by fire because I told him about everything that was happening," People quoted the 'Modern Family' actor as saying.
Hyland met her partner for the first time in person just three days before she was scheduled to undergo her second kidney transplant in September 2017, after a lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia.
"Yeah, and the next night you told me even more," added Adams.
Even though that may seem like a lot more to take care of initially in a relationship, Adams said that it wasn't the way he saw things.
"I know it seems like this huge thing, but it didn't feel like that. The way I always thought of it was, there's going to be times in my life where I'm going to need to lean on her and so this was just a time I was there for her," he explained.
And while the 'Geek Charming' actor recovered from the prolonged disease in the hospital, the duo got even closer.
"When she was on painkillers, she was very honest with me," Adams said.
"We would FaceTime and I'd fall asleep in the middle and I had no idea what I said to him. I could have told him the most embarrassing story of my life and I had no idea, but he still liked me," Hyland added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:05 IST

Sonam, Dulquer weave the magic of love with 'Kaash'

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a soulful new track from her upcoming movie 'Zoya Factor' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:33 IST

John Travolta, Kelly Preston celebrate 28th wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:10 IST

Amazon Prime Video unveils trailer for drama-thriller 'The Family Man'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original Series -- 'The Family Man'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:38 IST

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram hacked

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was hacked on Friday and the star warned fans to stay alert against anything posted by that account.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:37 IST

Power-packed trailer of 'Rambo' out now!

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): The makers of the highly-anticipated film 'Rambo' starring legend Sylvester Stallone released the trailer of the film on Friday which is sure to give you goosebumps!

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Wendy Williams throws sarcasm at ex-husband Kevin Hunter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams recently opened up about her divorce from her ex, Kevin Hunter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Ajay Devgn wraps up first schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 6 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the first shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Britney Spears fears losing son's custody

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears, who was recently angry with her father Jamie for allegedly abusing her 13-year-old son, is now scared of losing his custody to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:15 IST

Jennifer Aniston receives backlash for dark complexion on mag cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston faced backlash for sporting a darker than usual complexion, as she turned cover girl for InStyle's Beauty issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Taylor Swift donates $10,000 for fan's cancer treatment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift recently surprised one of her fans by donating $10,000 for her stage four cancer treatment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:54 IST

Taylor Swift tops Hot 100 songwriters, Hot 100 producers charts

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Just a fortnight after dropping her latest album 'Lover', singer Taylor Swift is leading the Billboard Hot 100 songwriters list along with the Hot 100 producers chart.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:37 IST

Rajkumar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passes away at 60

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday.

Read More
iocl