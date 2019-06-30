Here's what Chris Pratt says is his 'best birthday present ever'

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): Chris Pratt has received his "best birthday present ever", and it is from none other than his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The actor, who celebrated his birthday on June 21, took to Instagram to present to his fans the latest addition to his family - two adorable piglets - gifted by his wife.

"Thank you, Katherine, for my new pet Kune-Kune pigs!!! Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they're beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring. I love them and can't wait to watch them grow," Chris wrote alongside the photo.

"And no they will not be bacon!" he quipped.



"They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we've pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now," Chris said.

The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family have a large farm on Washington State's San Juan Island, where the 'Jurassic World' actor keeps and cares for his goats, sheep, and a cow.

"Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love, and care. #godbless #friendlykingdom #farmlife" he concluded his post.

On the work front, Chris is set to star in the upcoming animated fantasy film 'Onward', which is slated to release next year in May. (ANI)