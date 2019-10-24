Here's what Demi Moore thinks about stars who do not deserve higher paychecks

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even days after releasing her memoir, actor Demi Moore continued with jaw-dropping revelations about actors who do not deserve a higher paycheck.

During an appearance on Wednesday's 'The Late Late Show,' the 56-year-old actor sat down with host James Corden to play an epic round of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,' reported E-News website.

While the game was simple--where Moore had to either spill the tea or take a bite out of some of the grossest food on the market--the outcome was shocking and guess whom Moore thought of as Richie rich ones.

"You are viewed as a pioneer for equal pay for women in Hollywood," Corden said to his guest. "Who is an actor you've worked with who got paid more money than you that didn't deserve to?"

"Oh, oh," the superstar quipped. "Where do I start the list?" (Refresher: Throughout her decades-long career, Moore has starred alongside the likes of Patrick Swayze, Michael Douglas, Woody Harrelson and many more.)

She gave it a thought before teasing, "OK, I don't know if I could say he didn't deserve. That's not necessarily up to me to say."

When Corden pressed her to respond, rather than throwing back a shot of the hottest hot sauce, she caved in and said : "I'd say, Bruce Willis." Gasp!

Besides being her co-star in 1991's 'Mortal Thoughts,' Willis is also Moore's ex-husband and the father of her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. (ANI)

