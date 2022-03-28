Here's what Denzel Washington told Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards, Denzel Washington pulled him aside during the commercial break to have a word.

As per People Magazine, an insider shared that Washington "did not acknowledge Chris Rock," rather he "said something to Will and went back to his seat."

After giving the moment some time to breathe, Smith and Pinkett Smith held hands over the bistro table between their seats at the front of the auditorium.



Later during Smith's Best Actor award acceptance speech, he said that Washington told him: "At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you."

For the unversed, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2'.

Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to slap Rock.



The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. (ANI)

