Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

Here's what happened when Hilary Duff showed her kids 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie'

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' has been a huge part of everyone's childhood and it's soon making a comeback! As American actor Hilary Duff is preparing to revisit her famous role with the 'Lizzie McGuire' series reboot, she decided it was time to introduce her kids to her titular character.
In a sweet video, which was shared by her fiance Matthew Koma, the family could be seen watching 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' together on Sunday.
"Family viewing of Lizzie McGuire movie," Koma captioned the video shared on his Instagram story, which Duff later reposted on her own Instagram Story.
In the clip, Duff can be seen laughing while her two children, 7-year-old son Luca and 11-month-old daughter Banks, stare at the screen watching their mother sing 'The Tide Is High' in the movie's opening scene.
Koma can be heard saying jokingly, "Yup" in the background while Duff sings "every girl wants you to be her man," in the popular 2003 movie.
The family's party follows Duff's birthday celebrations. The actor turned 32 on Saturday and her beau threw her a jungle-themed birthday party, complete with a live monkey.
"I asked to meet a monkey for my 32 birthday and of course [Matthew Koma] made my dreams come true," Duff shared on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of the monkey climbing on her shoulder.
In August, Duff announced that she would be reprising her character in an upcoming revival, and said that it earned her some points in the "cool mom" category with her son.
"I recently started talking to him about Lizzie McGuire and showing little clips on YouTube. I think he's pretty fascinated to see me so young, not looking the same, but obviously he knows that's his mom," she told People at D23 last month.
"I think that he thinks I'm cool now, which is awesome. I'll take that for as long as I can have it," she added.
The original series, which ran from 2001 to 2004, followed 13-year-old girl called Lizzie McGuire, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings. The show was later made into the film, 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie', where Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and got mistaken for a pop star.
The upcoming revival will follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old who works as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator.
Speaking to People after the announcement, Duff said she felt like it was "the right time" for the show to come back.
"I think it's the right time to set back in and have her go along with you in your 30s and all the fun times, and all of the big monumental moments, and all of the challenges that you're faced with," she said.
'The Lizzie McGuire' reboot will air on Disney+, which launches on November 12. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:30 IST

Lil Nas X opens up about struggling with sexuality

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American rapper Lil Nas X, who rose to fame with his smash hit 'Old Town Road', recently opened up about his journey to coming out as a homosexual.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:23 IST

Prince Harry takes over National Geographic's Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Royal takeover! Prince Harry took his social media skills to a new level by guest editing National Geographic's Instagram account.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:08 IST

Daniel Craig delivers emotional speech as 'Bond 25' wraps filming

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actor Daniel Craig was visibly emotional as he bid adieu to his latest James Bond film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 04:28 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate first wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It has been one year of blissful marriage for American actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-producer Brad Falchuk and they made sure to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a perfect beach date.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:40 IST

Dakota Johnson launches podcast to share stories of sexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American actor Dakota Johnson has launched a new podcast, aiming to help and inspire millions of women to speak up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:00 IST

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin kick-start wedding festivities in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, who are all set to tie the knot for a second time, have kick-started their wedding festivities in South Carolina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:36 IST

'Stranger Things' returning for season 4, teases a world beyond Hawkins!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Netflix's insanely popular series 'Stranger Things' is officially returning to the screens with its fourth season. And it's teasing a world beyond the setting of Hawkins, Indiana, which fans have gotten to know very well.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:50 IST

Ewan McGregor's daughter opens up about her struggle with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor Ewan McGregor's daughter shared a heart-rending post on social media, revealing what she went through in the past.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra', Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to go...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): The line-up of the upcoming 21st Mumbai Film Festival includes Brad Pitt's latest release 'Ad Astra' and Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' starring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and Scott Z. Burns' 'The Report'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:01 IST

Shooting of Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra's 'Shakuntala Devi -...

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming outing 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' went on floors on Monday in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:46 IST

Lata Mangeshkar joins Instagram

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Music legend and 'India's nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar who turned 90 on Wednesday has made her debut on the picture and video sharing application, Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:37 IST

Nawazuddin's 'Roam Rome Mein' to be screened at Busan...

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Nawazddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee starrer 'Roam Rome Main' has been selected for screening at the Busan International Film Festival.

Read More
iocl