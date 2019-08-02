Filmmaker Christopher Nolan
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan

Here's what happens in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' first teaser!

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:19 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller 'Tenet' is months away from its release but fans on Thursday had a chance to watch the film's first teaser.
However, the first-teaser wasn't shared online, but during Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Hobbs and Shaw' screening at AMC Century City, Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The teaser that lasted for about a minute opened with a bullet hole that's punched through some glass. Standing behind the glass is John David Washington's character.
Washington later is seen walking up to examine the pierced glass. And as he moves, the camera tracks together, revealing some more cracks in the glass.
This visual echoes Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) surveying bullet ballistics in Nolan's 2008 Batman film 'The Dark Knight'.
As shown in the teaser, 'Tenet' seems to have been inspired by James Bond films.
The upcoming thriller is currently still under production. The film's cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy and Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia.
The film is expected to hit big screens next year on July 17. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

