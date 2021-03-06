Here's what Jennifer Aniston's '11 11' wrist tattoo mean

Washington [Us], March 6 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston finally gave a little sneak peek into her decision of getting the magical number '11 11' tattoo on the inside of her wrist.

The 'Friends' star has '11 11', the magical number inked on the inside of her wrist and for years, fans have speculated about what made the actor to get this number tattooed on her body in 2018.

According to E! News, much of her fans have guessed that the numbers signify the birth date of the actor that is February 11 or a tribute to her beloved dog 'Norman' who died in 2011.

According to a post shared by her friend Andrea on Aniston's birthday, the predictions are rolling out to be close to the fact.



To wish her bestie on February 11, Andrea wrote, "Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11 11," on Instagram along with a post that features both of them having the same tattoo.

Recently, on Andrea's birthday, Aniston wished her by sharing the same photo. Alongside the snap, she noted, "Happy birthday to my forever sister from another mister @andreabenewald. 37 years and counting. And the best is yet to come."

E! News reported that when 'The Morning Show' star shared the first glimpse of her tattoo in the year 2018, a source disclosed that the magical number signifies the star's birthday and late pet Norman's demise year 2011.

Not only this, but Aniston also had inked Norman's name on the inside of her foot.

It's unknown if the actress has any more tattoos, as these are the only ones visible on her arms and legs. (ANI)

