Here's what 'scared the crap out of' 'Annabelle' actor Madison Iseman

Washington D.C [USA], June 27 (ANI): Madison Iseman, who is all set to feature in 'Annabelle Comes Home', revealed that there were moments during the shoot that left the cast and crew of the horror film terrified.

On being asked, "Were you ever genuinely scared from the creepy moment that your director, Gary Dauberman had on set?"

Madison told The Hollywood Reporter, "I really wasn't even scared until one of the nights where we were shooting on location. One of our publicists on set started telling us all the stories about Patrick [Wilson] and Vera [Farmiga] of the first Conjuring. It was something like everyone's clocks kept stopping at 3:15 in the morning or something weird. That's when they started doing the initial set blessing."

The 22-year-old actor who is playing the role of Mary Ellen - the babysitter to a young girl named Judy whose parents happen to be renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren - talked about another incident that was scary.

"There were a couple of times in our dressing rooms where the lights wouldn't turn on and we wouldn't get cell service. During this one sequence, Mckenna (who played Judy) and I would run up the stairs and every time we ran up the stairs, we would hear this knock in threes. It could've just been the set cracking, but it was definitely enough to scare the crap out of us," she said.

Other than Madison the film also stars, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace and Katie Sarife and is slated to hit the theatres on June 28, this year in four languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)