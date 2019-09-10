Here's what scares scary 'It' clown, Bill Skarsgard

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Bill Skarsgard terrified audiences with his role as the tormenting clown Pennywise in the two 'It' films but what scares the actor is the 2016 film 'The Wailing'!

"Very particular, very strange, and very scary," Entertainment Weekly quoted the Swedish actor as defining the film.

Even with its scary nature, the film has Skarsgard's obsession as he added, "A movie that has become a slight obsession of mine lately."

'The Wailing' is directed by Na Hong-jin and is about a series of apparently unconnected killings in a Korean town.

"I recommend everybody to give it a watch if you're into these kinds of weird, abstract horror films," he added.

The actor even asserted that film is "hard to forget."

His latest release 'It: Chapter Two' is directed by Andy Muschietti and picks up after 27 years after the events of the first instalment 'It'.

Meanwhile, in another recent interview, the actor expressed that he is ready to play the clown again for a third 'It' film if it ever comes.

"It would have to be the right type of approach to it. The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story," Skarsgard said.

The actor added that a prequel, exploring things in the past, could work as an interesting plot for the next film.

"There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring. Obviously that would be a story that's not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun," he said. (ANI)

