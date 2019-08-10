Here's what Spencer Pratt is wishing upon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American reality show 'The Hills: New Beginnings' fame actor, Spencer Pratt, is desperately waiting for a wish to come true.

During an interview with Daily Pop, the reality star talked about hoping to hire Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

"I want to hear her story on the show. I want to get down to the bottom of this," he explained to Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner, reported E-News.

Pratt's interest is not even out of context as Olivia's on and off boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, was Spencer's best man at his wedding.

However, if his goal to recruit Olivia doesn't come true, then the actor will most likely be fine with the show continuing as-is. He said, "You know what, even though I dislike our whole cast, I love watching them."

But, of course, that's not all Pratt had to convey. He thereafter dipped into the controversy surrounding Brody Jenner's unofficial marriage to Kaitlynn Carter, who is currently vacationing with Miley Cyrus in Italy.

Apparently, Brody confessed that his wedding to Kaitlynn was never supposed to be a legal bond, but simply symbolic. And, the cameras caught it all. "I hope it's in a deleted scene," he joked. (ANI)

