Here's when 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' will now release

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Movie buffs have a reason to rejoice, as the ninth film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise will now release on August 2 this year instead of May 22 next year.

While sharing the latest poster of the flick, film critic Taran Adarsh reported about the new release date of 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.'

"All set for 2 Aug 2019 release... #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu posters of #FastAndFurious: #HobbsAndShaw," he tweeted.

The latest power-packed poster showcased actors Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Eiza Gonzalez, and Vanessa Kirby looking all intense and captivating.

The flick, which went on floors a month ago, is written by Lin and Alfredo Botello and being helmed by Justin Lin who directed 'Fast and Furious 6', reported Deadline.

Vin Diesel, who is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, is producing the movie with Samantha Vincent and Lin.

The ninth instalment also stars wrestling champion John Cena, along with Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Lucas Black, to name a few.

Apart from English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)