Here's when you can watch 'Terminator: Dark Fate'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall as the release date of Tim Miller's 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is finally out!

The film which will mark director-producer James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger's collaboration yet again is set to hit theatres on November 1, reported film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

"James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger collaborate yet again... Newest installment in #Terminator franchise... #Terminator: #DarkFate to release on 1 Nov 2019 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam. #TerminatorDarkFate" tweeted Taran.

Tim Miller during the Paramount's panel at Comic-Con confirmed that the sixth movie in the series will be rated R, like the first three flicks in the franchise. The last two, 'Terminator Salvation' and and 'Terminator: Genisys', were rated PG-13.

Other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film also stars Edward Furlong, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and Gabriel Luna.

The upcoming film, which is a sequel to 1991 film 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' will release in English, Hindi and other languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

