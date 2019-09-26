Here's when you can watch Tom Hanks-starrer 'News of the World'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar! The release date of Tom Hanks' upcoming historical drama 'News of the World' is finally out.

The film will hit the theatres on December 25, 2020, a perfect Christmas gift from Hanks to his fans.

Filmmaker Paul Greengrass is helming the movie. He is reuniting with Hanks for the first time since the 2013 hit film 'Captain Phillips', reported Variety.

'News of the World' is based on the best-selling novel by novelist-poet Paulette Jiles and is set in the days following the Civil War.

It follows the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, an earlier precursor to today's newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl he is tasked with bringing to her relatives. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face challenges of both human and natural forces.

Greengrass wrote the screenplay with Luke Davies delivering an earlier draft for 'News of the World'. Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Gail Mutrux, and Gregory Goodman will bankroll the film. Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt are serving as the executive producers for the flick.

Apart from this film, Hanks will be next seen as Fred Rogers in 'It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood', a biopic about the beloved children's television host.

Greengrass' credits include 'Green Zone', 'The Bourne Supremacy', 'The Bourne Ultimatum', 'Jason Bourne' and 'United 93', for which he received a best director Oscar nomination. (ANI)

