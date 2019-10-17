Here's why Amanda Bynes said no to 'Dancing with the Stars'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Actor Amanda Bynes may join back to show business one day, but won't be seen dancing on the floors ever.

According to Fox News, Bynes has received an invitation to be a part of popular dance show 'Dancing With the Stars' quite a lot of times now, including this year. While she rejected the offer every year, she still "entertained the conversation more than other times," this year," Entertainment Tonight reported, citing a source.

Even if this year, she was given far better offer in terms of finances "In the end, it's not the type of comeback she's looking for. If she were to go back into showbiz, she'd want to have a steady acting role," the insider added.

Another source told Us Weekly: "Doing [the show] just wasn't what she envisioned for her future." Instead, "she's taking things one day at a time."

Also a representative from ABC, the television broadcasting company told Fox News that the channel does not make any comments on the 'DWTS' casting rumours.

Hollywood actor Amanda Bynes was sued by a mental health facility, where she was receiving treatment, for not clearing her dues.

Creative Care Treatment Center filed a lawsuit against Bynes, alleging that she owes the facility over USD 2,000 for a two-day inpatient stay in February.

The actor rejoined photo and video sharing application, Instagram in September, by posting a snap of her. (ANI)

