Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes

Here's why Amanda Bynes said no to 'Dancing with the Stars'

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:01 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Actor Amanda Bynes may join back to show business one day, but won't be seen dancing on the floors ever.
According to Fox News, Bynes has received an invitation to be a part of popular dance show 'Dancing With the Stars' quite a lot of times now, including this year. While she rejected the offer every year, she still "entertained the conversation more than other times," this year," Entertainment Tonight reported, citing a source.
Even if this year, she was given far better offer in terms of finances "In the end, it's not the type of comeback she's looking for. If she were to go back into showbiz, she'd want to have a steady acting role," the insider added.
Another source told Us Weekly: "Doing [the show] just wasn't what she envisioned for her future." Instead, "she's taking things one day at a time."
Also a representative from ABC, the television broadcasting company told Fox News that the channel does not make any comments on the 'DWTS' casting rumours.
Hollywood actor Amanda Bynes was sued by a mental health facility, where she was receiving treatment, for not clearing her dues.
Creative Care Treatment Center filed a lawsuit against Bynes, alleging that she owes the facility over USD 2,000 for a two-day inpatient stay in February.
The actor rejoined photo and video sharing application, Instagram in September, by posting a snap of her. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:26 IST

Sarah Hyland honours Jennifer Aniston for joining Instagram

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Actor Sarah Hyland who is soon to tie the knots with fiance Wells Adams shared a throwback picture of herself with Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd from the trio's 1998 film, 'Object of My Affection' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:55 IST

Here's why 'Lover' is special for Taylor Swift

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): After giving a power-packed performance at D.C. for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert Series, pop star Taylor Swift spoke about making of some of her song from her recent album, 'Lover.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

It was tough: Angelina Jolie on playing 'Maleficent'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie made a shocking revelation that she had to work to find the strength to play Maleficent again in the upcoming sequel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William dons Chitrali hats similar to one...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Prince William and Kate Middleton kick-started their third day of Pakistan tour, with a trip to the mountains.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:04 IST

Britney Spears' new look will leave you awestruck

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Singer Britney Spears' new hairdo has left her fans awestruck.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:05 IST

Here's what Akshay Kumar says on his train journey with cast of...

New Delhi (India), Oct 16 (ANI): Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar along with the entire cast of 'Housefull 4' piqued the curiosity of their fans and took a unique way of promoting their upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:28 IST

With 55 films in 20 years, Aftab Shivdasani is still discovering himself

New Delhi (India), Oct 16 (ANI): Having started out his career as a child artiste with over 50 films to his credit, Aftab Shivdasani believes he still has to discover several aspects about himself even after completing 20-year in the film industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:19 IST

Victoria Beckham reveals secrets of her long-lasting marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shared some secrets of her perfect marriage with former professional footballer David Beckham.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:32 IST

Shakira opens up about her upcoming Super Bowl show with Jennifer

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Singer Shakira, who is all set to enthral her fans by performing at the 54th Super Bowl Pepsi halftime show in 2020, has opened up about the cultural impact the halftime show will have as it marks the first time Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will share the stage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:38 IST

This is how Deepika looks at Ranveer when he comes home late

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Bollywood's ultimate star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often seen PDAing on the internet and also never shy away from pulling each other's legs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:15 IST

Alia Bhatt to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

New Delhi (India), Oct 16 (ANI): Ending speculations about her next venture with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhat on Wednesday announced the she said that she has been roped in for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:12 IST

Prince Harry gets emotional while delivering speech on parenthood

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): The Duke of Susses Prince Harry recently opened up about parenthood while delivering a poignant speech at the WellChild Award ceremony.

Read More
iocl