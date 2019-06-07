Here's why Dolly Parton sleeps with makeup on

New York [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): It is a well-known fact that sleeping without removing make-up can harm the skin. However, American singer Dolly Parton has revealed that she never takes off her makeup at night before going to bed.

"I clean my face in the mornings. You never know if you're going to wreck the bus, you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning," she told The New York Times in an interview.

Parton said that she takes good care of her hair, adding that she avoids going on rides at Wildwood Grove - her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

"I don't ride the rides. I never have. I have a tendency to get motion sickness. Also, I'm a little bit chicken. With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don't like to get messed up. I'm gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don't want some ride doing it," she remarked.

When asked about her hobbies, the 73-year-old singer said that while she likes reading and writing, she believes that she could sleep better on the bus due to her hectic schedule.

"I do love to read and I write a lot. I really get a chance to rest, too, because I'm always so busy. But once I'm on that bus I can sleep. I sleep better on my bus than anywhere else. I'm a Gypsy at heart. I just love the rocking of those wheels and smell of diesel," Parton said.

The veteran music icon also said that the tree is the "centrepiece" in Wildwood Grove.

She said, "The whole area, but the tree is the centrepiece. When parents get tired of running around with their kids you kind of take them in this area where they have all kinds of games to play. You cool off, sit against the wall, rest your feet. But everything is tailor-made for kids and parents to bring families together."

Asked whether people will hear her music at her amusement park, Parton said, "Oh yes, they'll play my music in a lot of the stores. It's a little theme. Hopefully, it's not enough to make you gag." (ANI)

