Here's why Faith Hill never wanted to act again after 'Stepford Wives'

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): 'Breathe' singer Faith Hill, who recently starred alongside her husband and fellow entertainer Tim McGraw in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, shared that she never wanted to act after working in 'Stepford Wives'.

In director Frank Oz's adaptation of Ira Levin's 1972 novel of the same name, Hill portrayed "Stepford" wife Sarah Sunderson and starred alongside Nicole Kidman, Glenn Close, Matthew Broderick and more, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

During a Tuesday interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hill told host that initially it was her music and raising a family that kept her from doing movies -- but that her experience filming The Stepford Wives didn't help.



"My career took off, no time, had babies, and I had done a couple of things.I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. But it wasn't the best experience, so I said I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another one, a movie," she said.

In 1883, Hill portrays Margaret Dutton, while McGraw portrays Margaret's husband, James Dutton, great-grandfather of Yellowstone character John Dutton.

She also explained why she and McGraw decided not to rehearse at home together before getting to set.

"It seemed to work, because Tim still surprised me when we were working together -- he did things as James I didn't expect from him. I needed that in order to be as natural as possible," she added. (ANI)

