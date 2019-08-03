Here's why Ginnifer Goodwin joined 'Why Women Kill'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Ginnifer Goodwin who has appeared in a couple of kid-friendly movies such as 'Once Upon a Time,' Disney fairy tale series, 'Zootopia',' 'Tinker Bell' and the 'Legend of the Never Beas' is ready to attempt something different.

"I had spent years making material that, like, my kids can see. So yes, I wasn't looking for that next. I was definitely looking for something that my husband and I would watch together alone at night when the kids are definitely in bed," Goodwin told reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour, reported E-News.

Looks like the actor happened to find exactly what she wanted through 'Why Women Kill', the new CBS All Access series from the creator of 'Desperate Housewives' which is definitely something she wouldn't watch with her kids.

Set in three different decades, the series is about Goodwin in the 1960s playing all the three characters of Beth Ann, a quintessential housewife, Lucy Liu as socialite Simone in the 1980s and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Taylor in present-day, all women who live in the same house and have to deal with a very common problem: infidelity.

Although 'Why Women kill' is far cry from 'Once Upon a Time,' she hopes some of the 'Once Upon a Time' fans follow her lastest project, only if they are old enough.

"I think younger viewers should wait quite some time. Um, I only realised the other day when my mother told me that she showed my grandmother, who is in her late 90s, the trailer. It was the first time that I had thought about the fact that maybe even my mother and grandmother should not see some of these episodes.

"It's the kind of show that I would binge-watch, which is why I wanted to be part of it, and I was really hungry to be on something that I would kill to watch if I weren't part of it. I'll still binge watch it even though I'm part of it. So, there are darker elements. Yes, the darker elements may be a lot for the 'Once Upon a Time' fans because we're going to go pretty gross," Goodwin said. (ANI)

