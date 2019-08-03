Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin

Here's why Ginnifer Goodwin joined 'Why Women Kill'

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Ginnifer Goodwin who has appeared in a couple of kid-friendly movies such as 'Once Upon a Time,' Disney fairy tale series, 'Zootopia',' 'Tinker Bell' and the 'Legend of the Never Beas' is ready to attempt something different.
"I had spent years making material that, like, my kids can see. So yes, I wasn't looking for that next. I was definitely looking for something that my husband and I would watch together alone at night when the kids are definitely in bed," Goodwin told reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour, reported E-News.
Looks like the actor happened to find exactly what she wanted through 'Why Women Kill', the new CBS All Access series from the creator of 'Desperate Housewives' which is definitely something she wouldn't watch with her kids.
Set in three different decades, the series is about Goodwin in the 1960s playing all the three characters of Beth Ann, a quintessential housewife, Lucy Liu as socialite Simone in the 1980s and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Taylor in present-day, all women who live in the same house and have to deal with a very common problem: infidelity.
Although 'Why Women kill' is far cry from 'Once Upon a Time,' she hopes some of the 'Once Upon a Time' fans follow her lastest project, only if they are old enough.
"I think younger viewers should wait quite some time. Um, I only realised the other day when my mother told me that she showed my grandmother, who is in her late 90s, the trailer. It was the first time that I had thought about the fact that maybe even my mother and grandmother should not see some of these episodes.
"It's the kind of show that I would binge-watch, which is why I wanted to be part of it, and I was really hungry to be on something that I would kill to watch if I weren't part of it. I'll still binge watch it even though I'm part of it. So, there are darker elements. Yes, the darker elements may be a lot for the 'Once Upon a Time' fans because we're going to go pretty gross," Goodwin said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:56 IST

Untitled Elvis Presley biopic gets release day

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann directorial film untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:40 IST

US rapper A$AP Rocky temporarily released by Swedish court

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 3 (ANI): A Swedish court on Friday temporarily released renowned American Rapper A$AP Rocky from detention until the announcement of the verdict in the assault case, slated for August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

Awkwafina says people were 'crying tears of joy' after watching...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actress Awkwafina who is becoming a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' spoke about the emotional effects of the representation in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly who is accused of several sexual abuse charges, pleaded not guilty in the New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax-free

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): A day after Haryana government declared 'Super 30' tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Julianne Hough's husband feels 'proud' after she opened up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After singer-actor-dancer Julianne Hough opened up about her sexuality, husband Brooks Laich said that he is "so proud" of her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:26 IST

Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:19 IST

Here's what happens in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' first teaser!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller 'Tenet' is months away from its release but fans on Thursday had a chance to watch the film's first teaser.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

This person helped shape Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Read More
iocl