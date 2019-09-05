Here's why Jennifer Aniston recommends staying away from social media

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', opened up about the harmful effects of using social media, revealing why one should stay away from the platform.



While Aniston has been one of the most famous actors, she has stayed away from social media apps that have made and broken careers in the digital age, reported E! News.



Aniston, who is gracing the cover of the October issue of InStyle, said, she "worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity".



The 'Morning Show' actor said that social media leads to a lot of comparing and despair.



"They're doing it through someone else's lens, which has been filtered and changed...and then it's 'like me, don't like me, did I get liked?' There's all this comparing and despairing," she said.



Aniston also spoke about her famous hair, in the days before her Rachel Green haircut became so popular.



"When I was younger, I was in hell. I tried every product known to man," she said in reference to her curly locks.



Before her breakout role in 'Friends' at the age of 25, she had been on six other TV shows. "I waitressed for years in New York before I got anything. And I was a telemarketer selling time-shares in the Poconos. I didn't make one sale. I was terrible at it. I was like, 'Why do we have to call people at dinnertime?'"



Now, she's an A-list actor with more than three decades in the film business, as an executive producer and star of 'The Morning Show', one of Apple TV+'s first series.



"When we found out that we were among one of the first shows to be bought by Apple, Reese [Witherspoon] and I both had this pinch-me moment," she told InStyle.



"The first women to help launch a network as actors and producers, having a beautiful piece of that pie that we really earned and deserved. We had a big toast to that," she added speaking of the upcoming show.



But of course, such a feat came with plenty of work.



"To me, a TV series used to mean a studio audience and five cameras. I got in at 10 and was out by 5," she explained.



"The Morning Show was like doing two films back-to-back over seven months. After a full day of shooting, I'd go home and keep working, looking at cuts, weighing in on casting for the next week, preparing for the next day's work. When the show wrapped, I crawled into my bed for a solid week," she said of her shoot schedule.



On the work front, Aniston recently starred in the Netflix original movie 'Murder Mystery' alongside long-time friend and actor Adam Sandler. She's also set to star in 'The Fixer', which is currently in pre-production. The movie is about a former Miss USA contestant who becomes a successful sports manager.



Her latest endeavour, 'The Morning Show', is set to air in the fall of 2019. The show is about "the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning." 'The Morning Show' also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. (ANI)