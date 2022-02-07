Here's why Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's divorce is still stalled

Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Kim Kardashian and Kanye 'Ye' West are exchanging harsh words on social media, nearly a year after she filed for their divorce.

Meanwhile, their divorce proceedings, which began nearly a year ago after the SKIMS founder filed papers to end their six-year marriage, remain stalled.

"Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign," a source close to the situation told E! News, referencing a filing Kim submitted in December. "Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts."

In his latest post about Kim, Ye, wrote on Instagram on February 4, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

Kim, who last November launched a joint account on the social network for herself and eldest child North West, 8, replied on her Instagram Story, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her happiness."



Ultimately, rules regarding the social media activities of the former couple's kids could be decided as part of a future custody agreement.

California family law attorney Elizabeth Nigro, who is not working with either Kim or Kanye, told E! News, "Every judge is going to have a different viewpoint. But the law is that the court can order one parent or the other to have sole decision-making authority on this type of issue."

In her post, Kim also wrote, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Ye responded to Kim's note later in the day, questioning, "What do you mean by main provider?"

Another source told E! News that Kim "has sat back and always taken the high road to protect the kids as best as she can."

The insider added that Kim is "doing everything for her kids to give them the most stable and normal life that she can. She doesn't appreciate Kanye coming in and tearing her down. She isn't going to stand for it and she's not afraid of him. She has put up with so much and she's done with being nice." (ANI)

