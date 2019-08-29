Here's why Liam Hemsworth 'quickly' filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth was ready to move on with his life after he saw his estranged wife Miley Cyrus spending time with Kaitlynn Carter.

According to a source, the 29-year-old actor filed for divorce "quickly" after Miley "was being so open about her relationship with Kaitlynn," reported Us Weekly.

The source also added that the star thought they could work out the relationship but changed his mind after seeing pictures of Miley and Kaitlynn, packing on the PDA.

"He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that. Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it," the source explained to the outlet.

Miley's rep revealed on August 10 that the couple called it quits after less than eight months of marriage.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep said in a statement.

The breakup news came hours before photos surfaced of the 'Wrecking Ball' singer making out with Kaitlynn in Italy on August 10. About a week later, the 'Hunger Games' actor cited "irreconcilable differences" when he filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on August 21.

Miley subsequently denied cheating on Liam in a lengthy social media post.

"Once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here," she tweeted on August 22.

"I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. ... I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she added at that time.

Miley has since moved on. After performing her breakup anthem 'Slide Away' at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, she stepped out hand and hand with Kaitlynn in the streets of New York City. Kaitlynn was also at the Prudential Center to watch Cyrus perform at the award show.

Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner, whom she parted ways from earlier this summer, was spotted at the same nightclub as Miley and her on Monday night.

Miley and Liam first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.

They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot at their Nashville home in December 2018. (ANI)

