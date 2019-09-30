Here's why Pete Davidson missed 'Saturday Night Live' premiere!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor-comedian Pete Davidson missed 'Saturday Night Live' 45th season premiere on Saturday, as he was attending the screening of 'Joker' in Atlanta with his costars from the upcoming film 'The Suicide Squad.'

Davidson and his co-stars have been shooting for their movie in the city in recent weeks, reported E! News.

Director of the film James Gunn posted a picture of Davidson and other 'Suicide Squad' stars including Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney and Nathan Fillion on his Instagram.

"Many of us are doing weird things in this photo," Gunn wrote. "After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!)"



Davidson joined 'Saturday Night Live' in 2014. He recently starred in and co-wrote an untitled comedy for Universal, which Judd Apatow directed and produced, reported the outlet.

'The Suicide Squad' will hit the theatres on August 6, 2021. (ANI)

