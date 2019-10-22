Here's why Prince William, Charles are concerned about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): It seems that Prince Charles and Prince William are really afraid after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's battle with the press recently.

"William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan," the source told Us Weekly exclusively.

"Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he'll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water," the source added.

The insider also notes that the 35-year-old Duke4 of Sussex "suffered from bouts of depression" as the two brothers "went through hell" following the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana.

Now Prince William is "terrified" of history repeating, the insider adds: "Harry's a very sensitive guy, and Charles is worried, too. This is a time when Harry needs his family the most."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their frame of mind in the new documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,' which comes after they launched legal actual against The Mail ' for "bullying" Meghan after the newspaper published a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. (ANI)

