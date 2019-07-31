Here's why Scarlett Johansson fiancee was 'So Scared of Marriage'

Scarlett Johansson and host Colin Jost. 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Comedian Colin Jost, who recently got engaged to the 'Saturday Night Live' star Scarlett Johansson, opened up about the concept of marriage saying it was not his cup of tea.
"I'm getting married, and it's such a crazy thing, I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like. Oh my God, you got to do it. What could go wrong?" Jost said during a stand-up performance at an event benefiting celiac disease in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday, (local time), reported to Page Six.
Jost then joked about the feedback he has received from couples who are in long-term marriages, saying, "Then you talk to someone who's been married for five years, and they're like, don't rush into it. You have your whole life ahead of you. Don't have kids. They're the worst."
The 34-year-old actor dated the 'Saturday Night Live' star for about two years before getting engaged. Johansson and Jost got engaged in May.
However, they don't have a wedding date set yet.
The two made their official debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala in December 2017.
This will be the first marriage for Jost, while it will be Johansson's third. She was first married to Ryan Reynolds for about two years from September 2008 to December 2010 and then French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017. Johansson and Dauriac share a 5-year-old daughter named Rose Dauriac.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' star finalised her divorce from Dauriac in September 2017 after filing in March of that year. (ANI)

