Here's why Selena Gomez prefers keeping mum on her projects

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): While a lot of celebrities drop hints about their upcoming projects, Selena Gomez prefers keeping things under the wraps.

According to E-News, the singer opts not to speak about it much as she feels she gets into "trouble too much."

During the We Day California event recently, the 'Bad Liar' crooner was tight-lipped about the possibility of her new song release date. "I can't say that," she said with a sly smile.

Instead, the 27-year-old star disclosed a few resources the organisation offers and why she continued to be a part of it.

"I've known this organisation for over six years. I know the people behind it and how much effort they put into encouraging kids to do something," she began.

"So not only do they make incredible money for people all over the world, but they're actually focusing on kids all over the world that want to have the opportunity to give back," she continued.

The star-studded gala was Gomez's first red carpet appearance in nearly a year, and she looked ravishing in a navy Dior dress and bold makeup.

The 'Taki Taki' singer acknowledged she needed to take a break from the limelight, but this was an exception. "As of now, I'm not really going out that much. Cause I needed it," she said.

During the gala, which was organised at The Forum in Los Angeles, Selena told the audience, "It's the best day of the year, it's We Day," adding that the crowd "earned" their spot "through their service to make their communities safer, greener and more inclusive."

"I'm so proud to celebrate young people's year of social change and to remind them that together, we are an unstoppable movement dedicated to a brighter and better tomorrow," she said in a statement. (ANI)

