Tom Holland
Tom Holland

Here's why Tom Holland is taking a break from Instagram!

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger will be missing in action on social media!
Actor Tom Holland announced that he is taking a break from Instagram to focus on a new project.
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star announced his hiatus on the photo-sharing application, breaking the news that he is starting work on his new venture with the Russ Brothers -- Joe and Anthony.
The 23-year-old actor, who plays Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, shared a cute still of him cuddling his pooch with the announcement.
The actor wrote, "My Pooch and Me. Off now to go begin my latest venture with the @therussobrothers. I'm going to be taking a short break from instagram, so see you all in the not so distant future."

While the star didn't share any details regarding his new project, we are hoping that something exciting is coming up.
It was previously announced that the Russo Brothers would direct Holland in a drug drama 'Cherry', which is about an army medic with PTSD who develops an addiction and ends up robbing banks, reported Variety.
Holland has previously worked with the Russo brothers on several Marvel films, including 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios recently announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will be producing the third film in the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' series, despite the epic spat.
Moreover, Holland will also be seen in any future Marvel films, according to their latest arrangement.
Announcing Spidey's return to the series, Feige said in a statement: 'I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it."
Last month, the news of Marvel and Sony parting ways surfaced and pointed to likely affecting the release of future Spider-Man films. The move came after Marvel and its parent company, Disney, requested for a bigger share from any Spider-Man movies going forward, which was turned down by Sony.
Sony owns the film rights to the flicks, and several years ago, the studios struck a deal -- Feige would help in producing Sony's solo 'Spider-Man' movies, allowing Holland's character Spider-Man to appear in the MCU, beginning with 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'.
After the release of this year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which has now become Sony's highest-grossing film of all time with USD 1.11 billion worldwide, Disney asked to share co-financing on future 'Spider-Man' films, while Sony wanted the financing arrangement to remain the same as it had been earlier. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:09 IST

Todd Phillips blames 'hypersensitive climate' for his shift to dark films

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After receiving rave reviews for his much-awaited film 'Joker,' director Todd Phillips opened up about the sudden shift from making popular comedies to dramatic films.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:43 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson reunite after 22 years for 'Marry Me'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After showing off her spectacular moves like a stripper in the latest release 'Hustlers,' Jennifer Lopez is working on her next romantic comedy 'Marry Me'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:36 IST

Priyanka feels audience have triggered a change in Bollywood!

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Stealing the limelight with her Miss World 2000 beauty pageant and a career spanning 19 years in the glamour world, Priyanka Chopra feels that audience's demand has led to a change in cinema.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:32 IST

Here's what made Kylie and Travis take break from their relationship

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): While the news of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might have come as a shock to the fans, the two weren't on the same page about their future as the former wished to extend their family.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:33 IST

I never felt safe as child, says Tyler Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry recently opened up about his childhood days, which were marked by abuse, trauma, and depression.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:33 IST

'Angelina Jolie won't get married again'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie will not be exchanging vows again!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:25 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite in South Africa to wrap up royal tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After travelling to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi, Prince Harry finally reunited with Meghan Markle, who stayed back in South Africa with her 5-month-old son, Archie, for the final day of their royal tour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:17 IST

Jim Carrey's novel to hit markets in May next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-comedian Jim Carrey will soon enter the literary world with his novel 'Memoirs and Misinformation' slated to hit bookstands in May 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:54 IST

Demi Lovato feels connected to God in Israel

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Demi Lovato seems to be having a peaceful time in Israel, revealing that she has never felt "such a sense of spirituality or connection to God".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:29 IST

Walking down the aisle with Justin is Hailey's 'dream come true'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Marrying your crush can be a dream come true, and model Hailey Baldwin just lived it as she, on Monday, tied the knot with Justin Bieber for the second time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Ananya Panday pledges to make abuse free social media with...

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI: Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday, as a part of her new digital social responsibility (DSR) initiative against online bullying, shared a video about using abusive language on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Justin Timberlake, Gigi Hadid face pranksters during Paris Fashion Week

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Hollywood's prominent personalities Justin Timberlake and Gigi Hadid had to deal with pranksters at Paris Fashion Week this year.

Read More
iocl