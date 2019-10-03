Here's why Tom Holland is taking a break from Instagram!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger will be missing in action on social media!

Actor Tom Holland announced that he is taking a break from Instagram to focus on a new project.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star announced his hiatus on the photo-sharing application, breaking the news that he is starting work on his new venture with the Russ Brothers -- Joe and Anthony.

The 23-year-old actor, who plays Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, shared a cute still of him cuddling his pooch with the announcement.

The actor wrote, "My Pooch and Me. Off now to go begin my latest venture with the @therussobrothers. I'm going to be taking a short break from instagram, so see you all in the not so distant future."



While the star didn't share any details regarding his new project, we are hoping that something exciting is coming up.

It was previously announced that the Russo Brothers would direct Holland in a drug drama 'Cherry', which is about an army medic with PTSD who develops an addiction and ends up robbing banks, reported Variety.

Holland has previously worked with the Russo brothers on several Marvel films, including 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and the upcoming 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios recently announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will be producing the third film in the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' series, despite the epic spat.

Moreover, Holland will also be seen in any future Marvel films, according to their latest arrangement.

Announcing Spidey's return to the series, Feige said in a statement: 'I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it."

Last month, the news of Marvel and Sony parting ways surfaced and pointed to likely affecting the release of future Spider-Man films. The move came after Marvel and its parent company, Disney, requested for a bigger share from any Spider-Man movies going forward, which was turned down by Sony.

Sony owns the film rights to the flicks, and several years ago, the studios struck a deal -- Feige would help in producing Sony's solo 'Spider-Man' movies, allowing Holland's character Spider-Man to appear in the MCU, beginning with 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'.

After the release of this year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which has now become Sony's highest-grossing film of all time with USD 1.11 billion worldwide, Disney asked to share co-financing on future 'Spider-Man' films, while Sony wanted the financing arrangement to remain the same as it had been earlier. (ANI)

