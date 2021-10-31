Hilaria Baldwin supports husband Alec after he speaks publicly about 'Rust' shooting incident

Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin came out in support of her husband after he publicly spoke about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for the first time.

Hilaria shared a photo of the couple's hands intertwined on her Instagram. In the post's caption, she wrote, "I love you and I'm here." Hilaria told a news outlet that she worries Baldwin will develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD," she told the outlet, adding, "You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it's traumatic. We just came up here for quiet."



Earlier on Saturday, the couple had pulled over and spoke to photographers in Vermont. Baldwin revealed he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day, maintaining he could not comment on the active investigation.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," Baldwin said. He added, "We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of 'Rust' in New Mexico on October 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Assistant director Dave Halls had told Baldwin that the gun was a "cold gun," meaning it was unloaded or "not hot," after armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had placed the gun on a cart, on set.

Prop master Sarah Zachry also handled the gun before the fatal shooting, according to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office. As per Fox News, Baldwin also said on Saturday that he is "extremely interested" in limiting the use of guns on movie sets following the fatal incident. (ANI)

