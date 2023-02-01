Hilaria Baldwin talks about 'emotional' time for her family amid 'Rust' charges

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about the "emotional time" her family has been facing ahead of her husband, Alec Baldwin, being formally charged for his role in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The former yoga instructor kicked off this week's episode of her new podcast, "Witches Anonymous," discussing how she would have "crumbled" without the support she's received, reported Page Six.

"It's been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason," she shared. "Quite honestly, I think without it, we would crumble, so thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don't feel so strong", she added.

Earlier this month, Hilaria hit back at reporters for tailing her husband when they have seven kids at home.



Prosecutors in actor Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' shooting case have recently announced that he will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's armourer, who oversaw the weapons on set, will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail.

Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel law firm told Page Six, "Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun -- or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds... We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the Western film on October 21, 2021, after Baldwin's prop gun discharged a live round, which hit her in the chest. She was 42 years old.

The movie's director, Joel Souza, was also wounded, but the DA said that no charges will be filed specific to his injuries. (ANI)

