Hilary Duff bashes paparazzi for following her children everywhere

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 21 (ANI): American actor Hilary Duff expressed her frustration with the paparazzi on Friday and took to Instagram to voice her concern over the way several photographers were unrelentingly following her and her children Luca Cruz Comrie, 7, and Banks Violet Bair, 1.

"Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," said the actor

According to Fox News, Duff said: "Two grown men, three actually, one of them is running away. Just follow me and my kids to every location I go to."

"This doesn't seem to me right to say at least in a world where women get all these rights", shared the mother of two before turning the camera to her son who seemed terrified at the plight of his mother.

Duff asked her son when she turned that camera on him: "How much do you like the Paparazzi follows you? Do you feel sad, huh? Do you hate it?"

Hilary who has become a star of the forthcoming revival of Lizzie McGuire has been known for a long time as to the point that she's over-protective as a parent.

Scarlett Johansson reached the Paparazzi in April and warned him of a new tragic Princess Diana waiting to happen, after reporters surrounded 'Avengers' actor and her security team, and was seeking support at a Los Angeles police station. (ANI)

